David Ruffin mural unveiled

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A mural honoring famous Meridian musician David Ruffin has been unveiled in downtown.

Newscenter 11 caught up with the artists of the mural as well as some family relatives of Ruffin.

A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend done by two local artists.

“This means everything to us. We worked so hard on this as well as the community. It has been a blessing,” said artist Daniel Ethridge.

Mayor Percy Bland was there to cut the ribbon himself as the city of Meridian honored those who worked on the project.

Daniel Ethridge and Cary Haycox are the artists that brought the bright and colorful project to life.

“I enjoyed the community support. That part was important above all else. People were telling us stories and joining us. Everyone was part of this idea,” said Haycox.

This project has opened new possible opportunities for the city of Meridian.

“We want everyone to know that we are just getting started. There are so many murals on the way. It is going to mean a lot to Meridian as well as the community. We hope it will bring everybody together. We are so thrilled,” said Ethridge.

We caught up with some family relatives of David Ruffin that express their thought of the mural tribute.

“We are part of the David Ruffin family on his mother’s side from the Collinsville battlefield area. This is awesome and amazing. Who would have thought that David Ruffin would put Meridian on the map,” said Davis Ruffin’s family relative, Ann Davis.

“There are some other great artists from this area that they would do a mural for as well. Hopefully, we can celebrate everybody. I love it and this is awesome,” said Davis Ruffin’s family relative, Cedric Ruffin.

This project has been in the works for years. Organizers said it is designed to bring a smile to residents.

