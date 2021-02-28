Rains moves in through tonight, and last for most of the day tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A few scattered showers moved through east Mississippi and west Alabama this morning, but more rain is on the way. Through the rest of the night scattered showers will pick up and by early tomorrow morning rain will be widespread. We could see a few thunderstorms, but these are not expected to be severe.

Rain moving through tomorrow is due to a cold front that is covering the southeast and we will see a major temperature drop by Tuesday. We will have highs in the mid 60′s today, but this will be in the morning and we will be cooler in the afternoon after the rain moves out. As you leave for work in the morning, I would prepare to leave a little early so that you can drive slower in the rain and make sure to have your low beams on.

Our chance for thunderstorms takes place before 9 AM, but we will see rain last until about 1 PM. Rain amounts vary from less than half an inch in our area and this will mostly fall through your morning drive and into the mid-morning. Showers will continue to be scattered through dinner so grab your raincoat and keep it handy all day.

You will need it on Tuesday as well with more rain coming through overnight on Monday and all-day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 50′s, leaving us twenty degrees cooler than we were today. Relief from the rain will come on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, but highs will still be in the lower 60′s. Rain could return by Thursday with a few scattered showers through the evening before some thunderstorms on Friday. These will not be widespread, but you may get stuck in one on your way to work or if you are dropping the kids off at school.

