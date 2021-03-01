Camp Binachi dining hall rebuilt after tornado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Following a destructive 2020 tornado, Choctaw Area Council’s Camp Binachi was rebuilt with the help of scouts, non-profits, and volunteers.

It was one year ago, Wednesday, when Camp Binachi would face unimaginable devastation, when an EF-2 tornado ripped through the camp, leaving damage not many thought could be fixed.

“We were hit by an EF-2 tornado that did a lot of damage across the camp especially the dining hall behind me. Today, we are ribbon-cutting to open up the new dining hall. We were able to restore it to its original state,” said Scout Executive Ken Kerchval.

Now the camp is thriving, and it’s all thanks to a solid rebuilding plan.

“All the improvements came from several donations throughout the community. We were able to sell some of the trees that were brought down. We put those funds back into the dining hall. It was not all a loss.

We are told that everyone at Camp Binachi is excited to see where the camp goes from here.

“The dining hall is where everything happens in scouting. This is where you make new friends for life, they even meet old friends,” said Kerchval.

“There’s a lot of memories that are made in there from friends every summer,” said boy scout Cooper Lafferty.

We caught up with two scouts that were optimistic about the remodel.

“It is an iconic for Camp Binachi. It is great how that made it look after the storm,” girl scout Kahlen Henderson.

“I think we are truly blessed to have people to do this for us kids. It’s amazing,” said Kerchval.

Despite the double whammy of a devastating tornado and a pandemic, organizers said they will continue to lead a camp that has helped so many scouts.

The cost for the remodel of the dining hall was over half a million dollars.

