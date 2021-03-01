Graveside services for Cleveland Eugene Jowers of Dekalb, MS, will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Demopolis, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at Stephens Funeral Home in DeKalb, MS. Bro. Jack Kern will be officiating.

Mr. Jowers, 79, was a big-time Alabama fan and loved going out looking for things with his metal detector. He loved golf and fishing, but what he loved most was going to watch his grandchildren’s ball games.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; sons Jeffrey J. Jowers and Denney B. Jowers (Charla); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 3 brothers Johnny and Walter Jowers and Lonnie Jowers along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tounie and Columbus Jowers and one brother Winfield Jowers.

