COVID-19 in Alabama: 408 new confirmed cases Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 408 new confirmed cases added Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 408 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 386,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 106,836 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,789 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related. The state reports 45,428 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 657 people with COVID-19 listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now.

There have been 285,130 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

You may track specific counties in this dashboard.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15, 2020, and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of the week ending with Feb. 28, there have been 869,164 vaccines administered.

