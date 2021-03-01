Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 199 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 199 new cases, no new deaths and outbreaks...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 199 new cases, no new deaths and outbreaks at 70 long-term care facilities Monday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 199 new cases, no new deaths and outbreaks at 70 long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 294,994 as of March 1.

So far, 6,681 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend...
David Ruffin mural unveiled
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Tulane Police Corporal Martinus Mitchum was shot and Feb. 26 while providing security for a...
Dispute over mask-wearing led to murder of officer outside New Orleans high school

Latest News

In U.S. trials, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot is considered 72% effective with 86%...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved as decline in COVID-19 cases stalls
New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (second row, second from right) presented Joy...
Elderly couple who found love during COVID-19 get vaccinated before wedding
In the midst of a tough winter, the love between two 94-year-olds in New York blossomed, and...
After COVID-19 vaccines, elderly couple from NY look forward to married life
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy