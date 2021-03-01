COVID-19 in Mississippi: 199 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 199 new cases, no new deaths and outbreaks at 70 long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 294,994 as of March 1.

So far, 6,681 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,425,853 as of February 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 273,437 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

