Advertisement

First Responders: Marion Officer Megan Pepple

Marion Officer Megan Pepple
Marion Officer Megan Pepple(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest edition of First Responders we head to the town of Marion where we meet Officer Megan Pepple.

“I’ve always had the passion for it, but had to wait on God’s timing,” Pepple said.

Officer Megan Pepple has been patrolling the streets of Marion for nearly a year. She said being an officer is something that’s always been on her mind.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I was actually going through a notepad my mom has made every year asking me what I wanted to be. Ever since kindergarten it’s said police officer,” Pepple said.

Pepple is the only member of her family that’s in law enforcement. She admits that her family was a little uneasy about the decision at first. Now, she said, they’re on board. The town of Marion has a welcoming community and she said that makes it better.

“I love the community in Marion. I love the people I work with and I love working with Chief Randall,” Pepple said.

She said the idea of jumping into law enforcement can be a difficult thing to think about. She says it’s something she’s happy to have done.

“At first you’re nervous because you don’t know what to expect. Every call is different. You have to think positive and treat everybody like their humans,” Pepple explained.

Pepple said if you’re thinking about becoming a member of law enforcement, then give it a shot.

“You definitely have to have the heart for it. I enjoy it and all of the other officers I work with enjoy it. I’d say to go for it,” Pepple said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
The former MDMH and MDOC official was arrested Friday on charges of gratification of lust,...
Former ranking state official arrested on child sex charges
63-year-old Pam Vance (center) died Thursday after suffering a heart attack.
Crimestoppers leader dies of heart attack
Quaveon Hopkins, Aceon Hopkins are wanted for their involvement in the shooting at Uptown...
Police search for 2 suspects wanted in connection with mall shooting

Latest News

Rain will last through the morning, and slack off in the afternoon.
Rains moves in through tonight, and last for most of the day tomorrow.
David Ruffin Mural
David Ruffin Mural
Quitman Mardi Gras
Quitman Mardi Gras
Multi-County Storm
Multi-County Storm