First Responders: Marion Officer Megan Pepple

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest edition of First Responders we head to the town of Marion where we meet Officer Megan Pepple.

“I’ve always had the passion for it, but had to wait on God’s timing,” Pepple said.

Officer Megan Pepple has been patrolling the streets of Marion for nearly a year. She said being an officer is something that’s always been on her mind.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I was actually going through a notepad my mom has made every year asking me what I wanted to be. Ever since kindergarten it’s said police officer,” Pepple said.

Pepple is the only member of her family that’s in law enforcement. She admits that her family was a little uneasy about the decision at first. Now, she said, they’re on board. The town of Marion has a welcoming community and she said that makes it better.

“I love the community in Marion. I love the people I work with and I love working with Chief Randall,” Pepple said.

She said the idea of jumping into law enforcement can be a difficult thing to think about. She says it’s something she’s happy to have done.

“At first you’re nervous because you don’t know what to expect. Every call is different. You have to think positive and treat everybody like their humans,” Pepple explained.

Pepple said if you’re thinking about becoming a member of law enforcement, then give it a shot.

“You definitely have to have the heart for it. I enjoy it and all of the other officers I work with enjoy it. I’d say to go for it,” Pepple said.

