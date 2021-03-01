Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report March 1, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cadejah McCalebb 02-09-2021 Disturbance of the Family.
John Hudspeth 02-23-2021 Malicious Mischief.
Johnny Hall 02-17-2021 DUI 1st; No Driver License
Johnny Hill 02-26-2021 Disturbance of the Family.
Rashard Cole 02-13-2021 DUI Other; Careless Driving
Timothy Little 02-25-2021 Malicious Mischief.
Virgil Roberts 02-13-2021 DUI 2nd
