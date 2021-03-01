Advertisement

Local emergency proclamation approved by Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors

Tree damage caused by February's ice storm
Tree damage caused by February's ice storm(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors ratified and approved the Proclamation of Existence of Local Emergency at its board meeting Monday.

“Still people are gathering their stuff up, getting it to the roadside and hopefully in a week or two, the road department will come around and start collecting that, we’re just giving everybody time to gather their stuff, and also working with the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (LEMA),” said Kyle Rutledge, the president of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.

The proclamation allows the county to remove debris off the right of way.

“People that do not have an opportunity or the ability to get their stuff to the road, [LEMA Director] Mr. Odie Barrett’s contracted with some people that are offering volunteer labor to do that,” Rutledge said.

Barrett said the clean-up effort is going well.

“They started this past weekend, going out and starting to clean some debris up, going to continue to work until everything gets pulled out to the right of way, and that gives us a better opportunity to come out with the county crews and get everything in Lauderdale County cleaned up,” Barrett said. “So it’s going smooth and they’re going to work as hard and as fast and as safely as they can.”

If you have tree damage that needs to be cut, go to here to fill out a work order.

