Monday is deadline to apply for Hurricane Zeta assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Mar. 1, is the deadline for Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta to apply for FEMA assistance. It also marks the last day businesses can apply for assistance from the Small Business administration. So far, FEMA officials say more than $9.5 million have been approved for Mississippi residents.

Last October, Hurricane Zeta hit south Mississippi as a powerful Category 2 storm leaving behind $10 million in damage to individual homes documented and $79 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Apply for disaster assistance here.

