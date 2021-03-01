Advertisement

Monday is deadline to apply for Hurricane Zeta assistance

Mar. 1 is the deadline for Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta to apply for FEMA...
Mar. 1 is the deadline for Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta to apply for FEMA assistance.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Mar. 1, is the deadline for Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta to apply for FEMA assistance. It also marks the last day businesses can apply for assistance from the Small Business administration. So far, FEMA officials say more than $9.5 million have been approved for Mississippi residents.

Last October, Hurricane Zeta hit south Mississippi as a powerful Category 2 storm leaving behind $10 million in damage to individual homes documented and $79 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Apply for disaster assistance here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend...
David Ruffin mural unveiled
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 408 new confirmed cases added Monday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 408 new confirmed cases Monday
The national and state averages for gasoline are up about 8 cents a gallon from a week ago. (AP...
GasBuddy: “Gas prices continue going up”
Tree damage caused by February's ice storm
Local emergency proclamation approved by Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors
Coats for Kids
WTOK’s Coats for Kids campaign lands large number of donations