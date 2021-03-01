Advertisement

Mrs. Emma Sanders

Emma Sanders
By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Emma Sanders will be held on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Sanders, 72, of Meridian, who died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at USA Health University Hospital, Mobile. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 5th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

