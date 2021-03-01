Graveside service for Mrs. Hazel G. Russell will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Salem Cemetery in Preston, MS on Kellis Store Rd. with the Reverends Bob Followell and Dr. Joe Anderson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Russell, 90, of the Vimville community, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

She was a long time member of Carmel Baptist Church in Meridian where she was active in the Nursery department. She worked as an LPN having worked at Rush Foundation Hospital for many years before retiring from Meridian Regional Nursing Center. She was a devoted mother and grandmother having been given her favorite title “Granny Pee Wee.” She was loved by all who knew her, never meeting a stranger, and always sharing her thoughts freely on any subject. In her spare time she loved to sew keepsakes for family members and St. Jude Children’s Hospital; she was a devoted caregiver to many throughout her 90 years.

Mrs. Hazel is survived by her children Charles Massey, Mike Massey (Teresa), and Dwayne Massey (Rhonda). Grandchildren Jennifer Gatlin (Corey), Jason Massey, Alana Leigh, David Massey (Lacey), and Katheryn Newman (Brandon). Great-grandchildren Dylan Gatlin, Addie Grace Gatlin, Kendall Gage Bean, Braden Lane, Cole Bergin, Carsyn Bergin, and Brooks Massey. One sister, Jane Helen Davis, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and a special adopted son Derrick Ford.

Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. James C. Hailey; husband John Jr. Massey and C.G. “Pee Wee” Russell; granddaughter Halley Massey; sisters Reva Pennington; twin brother, Holly D Hailey; and brother Bobby Lyle Hailey.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Massey, Corey Gatlin, Derrick Ford, James Boyd, Leroy Rigdon, and Brandon Newman.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Russell Family will receive guest at graveside from 12 noon until 12:45 prior to graveside rites.

