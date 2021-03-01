Advertisement

One person injured in Sunday night shooting

The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in both legs outside an apartment...
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in both legs outside an apartment complex Sunday night.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday that a person shot Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Meridian had injuries to both legs. It happened at 1318 19th Street.

Sergeant Brandon Fireplace said the trouble started as an argument between two males. Moments later, he said the suspect fired twice at the victim. Fireplace said the victim required surgery at a local hospital.

“The victim went to a relative’s residence at 1318 19th St. The victim and suspect were outside the home. The witness heard gunshots from inside the home. She opened the door and saw that the victim was down on the ground because he was shot. She called 911 and that’s when the police responded,” said Fireplace.

Fireplace said that the suspect is still on the loose. No names were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend...
David Ruffin mural unveiled
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021

Latest News

Rain will increase Monday night and fall through Tuesday.
This weeks starts rainy then trends drier
Philadelphia police arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, after a burglary happened at a...
Two arrested after store break-in
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 408 new confirmed cases added Monday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 408 new confirmed cases Monday
Mar. 1 is the deadline for Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta to apply for FEMA...
Monday is deadline to apply for Hurricane Zeta assistance