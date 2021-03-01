One person injured in Sunday night shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Monday that a person shot Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Meridian had injuries to both legs. It happened at 1318 19th Street.

Sergeant Brandon Fireplace said the trouble started as an argument between two males. Moments later, he said the suspect fired twice at the victim. Fireplace said the victim required surgery at a local hospital.

“The victim went to a relative’s residence at 1318 19th St. The victim and suspect were outside the home. The witness heard gunshots from inside the home. She opened the door and saw that the victim was down on the ground because he was shot. She called 911 and that’s when the police responded,” said Fireplace.

Fireplace said that the suspect is still on the loose. No names were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.