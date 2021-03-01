Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex Sunday night.
Police are investigating a shooting at 1318 19th Street around 7 p.m.
Neighbors told Newscenter 11 they were alarmed by the gunshots and police sirens.
One male was put on a stretcher and transported by ambulance. We’ll update this story when more information is available.
