Graveside services for Rhett Parten, 76, of Butler will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nanafalia with Rev. Scottie Fulcher and Rev. Tyrone Parten officiating.

Mr. Parten passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Choctaw County, Alabama. He was born May 11, 1944, in Marengo County, Alabama.

Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Michelle Sloan (Ronnie) of Opelika; Brandy D’wana Schill of Birmingham; brothers, George Marshall Parten (Bonnie) of Thomasville; Ronald Hale Parten (Melanie) of Whynot, MS; sisters, Martha Ann Guinn (Frank) of Butler; Mittie Erlene Coody (Roy) of Butler; Margaret Evelyn Johnston (Randy) of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hale Parten and Dixie Lockhart Parten; son, John David Parten; brothers and their wives, Allen Gaston Parten (Nancy); Douglas Fouch Parten (Lorene); Graham Stone Parten (Kate); Woodrow Underwood Parten (Ethel); Lloyd Evans “Dinky” Parten (Bobbie); Coleman Sanky Parten (Bobbie Jean); and Baby Parten; sisters and their husbands, Elizabeth “Betty” Parten; Sybil Ruth Bouler (Alonzo); Cecil Esther Barr (Sam); and Mary Louise Ballard (Joe).

Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Parten, Frank Guinn, Marshall Parten, Randy Johnston, and Roy Coody.

