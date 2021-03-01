Advertisement

Rhett Parten

Rhett Parten
By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Rhett Parten, 76, of Butler will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nanafalia with Rev. Scottie Fulcher and Rev. Tyrone Parten officiating.

Mr. Parten passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in Choctaw County, Alabama. He was born May 11, 1944, in Marengo County, Alabama.

Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Michelle Sloan (Ronnie) of Opelika; Brandy D’wana Schill of Birmingham; brothers, George Marshall Parten (Bonnie) of Thomasville; Ronald Hale Parten (Melanie) of Whynot, MS; sisters, Martha Ann Guinn (Frank) of Butler; Mittie Erlene Coody (Roy) of Butler; Margaret Evelyn Johnston (Randy) of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hale Parten and Dixie Lockhart Parten; son, John David Parten; brothers and their wives, Allen Gaston Parten (Nancy); Douglas Fouch Parten (Lorene); Graham Stone Parten (Kate); Woodrow Underwood Parten (Ethel); Lloyd Evans “Dinky” Parten (Bobbie); Coleman Sanky Parten (Bobbie Jean); and Baby Parten; sisters and their husbands, Elizabeth “Betty” Parten; Sybil Ruth Bouler (Alonzo); Cecil Esther Barr (Sam); and Mary Louise Ballard (Joe).

Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Parten, Frank Guinn, Marshall Parten, Randy Johnston, and Roy Coody.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend...
David Ruffin mural unveiled
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’
Tulane Police Corporal Martinus Mitchum was shot and Feb. 26 while providing security for a...
Dispute over mask-wearing led to murder of officer outside New Orleans high school

Latest News

Mrs. Hazel G. Russell
Mr. Julius Jordan
Poplar Springs students give thanks to local first responders through drawings and letters.
Poplar Springs students give thanks to Meridian Police Department
20,000 masks will be given out to the public in Marion
20,000 masks to be given away in Marion this Saturday