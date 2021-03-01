Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State (13-12, 7-9) split their two SEC basketball games this week as they defeated South Carolina but then fell to No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. The Bulldogs head into the week sitting ninth in the SEC standings. MSU will play at Texas A&M on Wednesday and then go on to Auburn for a noon contest on Saturday. Ole Miss (13-9, 8-8), No. 6 in the conference standings, also split two SEC games as they downed No. 20 Missouri but then fell to last place Vanderbilt. Ole Miss will be at home this week hosting Kentucky on Tuesday and then will play Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Southern Mississippi (8-16, 4-13) dropped both their C-USA home contests to Florida International. The Eagles are not scheduled this week as they wait on their seeding for the conference tournament in Frisco, Texas, March 10-13.

Mississippi’s Final Four!

The Mississippi High School Activities Association will host their state basketball tournament this week in Jackson at the Coliseum. The 48-team tournament began play Monday and will run through Saturday. The “Big House” will host 24 boys’ and girls’ teams that are hopeful to be crowned 2021 state champions. The semifinals will be played Monday through Wednesday. The crowning of the state champions will begin on Thursday as the Class 1A and 4A championship games will be played, followed on Friday by the 2A and 5A contests. On Saturday the 3A and 6A championships will be played. The championship games’ tipoffs will be at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. each of those days.

Back-to-Back

Mississippi State (5-2) on both Saturday and Sunday came up with key ninth inning hits to rally past Tulane in taking two of three games from the Green Wave. Luke Hancock’s grand slam completed a 6-run rally on Saturday, and Tanner Allen’s single on Sunday completed a 2-run winning rally. MSU will play Southern Mississippi on Tuesday at Pearl before returning home for a weekend series with Belmont.

Ole Miss (5-2) ascended to the top of the college baseball world early last week only to come back to reality as they fell twice during the week. The Rebels could not muster any timely hitting in dropping their first home series since 2019 as Central Florida won two of the three games. Ole Miss’s only win came from a 3-run rally in the bottom of the ninth of the middle game of the series versus the Knights. Southern Mississippi (4-3) split their four games, losing to South Alabama before taking two of three from UConn. This week they will play MSU before heading to Jacksonville State for the weekend.

Braves & Shuckers

The Mississippi Braves and the Biloxi Shuckers will open their 2021 regular season on May 4. The Braves, who will begin their 16th season in Trustmark Park, will host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers will open on the road at Birmingham against the Barons on May 4. The Shuckers will host the Braves in their first home series beginning on May 11.

Will Hall Era Begins

The Will Hall era began in earnest this past week. The Mississippi native’s first USM spring training will run through March 27 with the Black and Gold contest. USM will open their 105th year of football on September 4 versus South Alabama in Mobile. The Jackson State Tigers’ game against Mississippi Valley was rescheduled for Sunday, March 14, in Jackson after the Delta Devils were quarantined because of COVID-19 outbreaks within the football program. JSU will travel to Grambling in their SWAC opener while Valley will take on Alabama A&M in their season opener this Saturday. Millsaps (0-2) will travel to Austin College while Belhaven (0-2) will host Louisiana College this Saturday.

Odds & Ends

Southern Mississippi women’s track team won their first ever C-USA indoor track championship last week in Birmingham, nudging out Charlotte, 109-104.

ESPN is considering moving the Egg Bowl back to Thanksgiving Night.

