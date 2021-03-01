Advertisement

Temperatures cool as we deal with some rainy days

Rainfall Totals Monday and Tuesday
Rainfall Totals Monday and Tuesday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a mild start early this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area. A cold front dropping in from the south will mean cooler temperatures overall heading into our Monday. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper-50s to low-60s on our Monday. We look to see periods of rain throughout our Monday, so keep the rain gear handy as you head out and about.

Winds on our Monday will be from the north during the day and then from the northeast overnight at 8-12 mph, with higher gusts up to 20 mph possible. We’ll continue to see some rain chances Monday night and into our Tuesday. Our Tuesday will feature a chilly rain with highs only in the upper-40s to low-50s. The rainfall could be locally heavy at times on our Tuesday. We look to see up to an inch and half of rain Monday and Tuesday. Localized flash flooding will be possible in spots on Tuesday, but no major concerns are expected.

We’ll finally dry out by Wednesday as high temperatures top out in the upper-50s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on our Wednesday, and then we’ll see sunny skies on Thursday. Temperatures will start out in the upper-30s on Thursday morning, but we will warm into the mid-60s during the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the 60s through Sunday. Scattered showers are possible on Friday and stray showers are possible Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend will be dry.

