This weeks starts rainy then trends drier

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be top heavy with rain early in the week, but the second half of the week will be drier. This week will also be cooler than last week but still unseasonably warm.

Rain Likely Tonight & Tuesday

Rain is likely tonight through Tuesday. Rain will be most common around 6-7 PM along and north of Highway 16 around Philadelphia, DeKalb, and Louisville with occasional rain spots farther south. Rain will build from north to south through midnight and beyond. Widespread rain will fall through the Tuesday morning drive. Some occasional breaks are possible through the morning, but those breaks will likely fill in again by noon. Rain will gradually diminish from west to east between 6 PM and midnight Tuesday.

We’ll Be Chilly, Too

We’ll need both rain gear and jackets on the way out the door Tuesday morning. The day will start with low-to-mid 40s with cold rain falling through the morning drive. We’ll warm to near 50 degrees for a high, spending most of the day in the 40s with cold rain continuing into the evening.

Looking Ahead

Cool mornings and mild afternoons will get us through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before our next weather maker arrives. A disturbance will bring a few showers with on overnight Friday through early Saturday. That system looks like an overall low-impact system that leaves most areas dry. This system is no longer showing signs of being a severe weather situation as we indicated could happen late last week.

