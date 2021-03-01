Two arrested after store break-in

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia police arrested two people after a burglary happened at a discount store Saturday. Police received an alarm call of glass breakage at the Brown Discount Store around 12:40 a.m.

Surveillance cameras showed two people inside the building. Police say one was a juvenile and the other was 22-year-old Austin Dempsey. The juvenile’s identity was not released.

Both suspects were arrested that same morning at a local motel. Both are charged with commercial burglary.

Police said they are still investigating what was taken from the store. No bond has been set at this time.

