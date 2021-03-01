WTOK’s Coats for Kids campaign lands large number of donations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s annual Coats for Kids campaign came to a close Monday and we’d like to give a big thanks to all of you who donated coats at our downtown studios or at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union over the past few months.

All of the coats went to the Wesley House, which in turn, makes sure they go to those in need in our community.

”If somebody is in need of a coat or jacket for this time of year or we get another cold snap, you’re welcome to come for that,” said David Schultz, executive director of Wesley House. “In the event that you’ve got some clothes at the end of the year and you’re cleaning out your closet, we can take your donations at this time as well. We always like to have a little carry over to start next October with, so that would be welcome.”

You may drop off a donation at Wesley House, located at 1520 8th Avenue in Meridian. It will still be taking coat donations through the end of March.

