Advertisement

Calhoun City girls edge Union in 2A state semifinals

This is the Lady Yellowjackets first trip to the state semifinals since the 1992-93 season
This is the Lady Yellowjackets first trip to the state semifinals since the 1992-93 season(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Lady Yellowjackets faced off against the Calhoun City Wildcats in the MHSAA 2A State Semifinals.

The Lady Yellowjackets kept the game close in the first half trailing only 18-17 at halftime.

Junior twins Kamyia Russell and Keirra Russell ran Union’s offense while junior Madison Buckley helped keep things afloat.

Entering the final frame, Calhoun City still had the upperhand leading 26-21. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats would begin to pull away, taking a 40-28 lead with under three minutes to play.

With 2:30 left in the contest, Union was limited to only one made free throw.

In the end, the Lady Yellowjackets fell to Calhoun City 44-29 to watch their playoff run come to a close.

This is the first time since the 1992-93 season that Union girls have competed in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
Philadelphia police arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, after a burglary happened at a...
Two arrested after store break-in
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in both legs outside an apartment...
One person injured in Sunday night shooting
Newton County High School
Newton County School parent upset at handling of disciplinary actions

Latest News

Tigers and Royals face off.
Newton falls to New Site in 2A state semifinals
UWA last played at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 when they defeated Mississippi College 35-21.
UWA football to host Limestone for first game of 2021 spring season
Bill Autry is pictured at a tennis clinic he put on for special needs children on June 8, 2019.
Tennis tournament benefiting Bill Autry scholarship taking place Saturday
Choctaw Central beats Pass Christian in the 4A state semifinals