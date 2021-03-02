Calhoun City girls edge Union in 2A state semifinals

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Lady Yellowjackets faced off against the Calhoun City Wildcats in the MHSAA 2A State Semifinals.

The Lady Yellowjackets kept the game close in the first half trailing only 18-17 at halftime.

Junior twins Kamyia Russell and Keirra Russell ran Union’s offense while junior Madison Buckley helped keep things afloat.

Entering the final frame, Calhoun City still had the upperhand leading 26-21. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats would begin to pull away, taking a 40-28 lead with under three minutes to play.

With 2:30 left in the contest, Union was limited to only one made free throw.

In the end, the Lady Yellowjackets fell to Calhoun City 44-29 to watch their playoff run come to a close.

This is the first time since the 1992-93 season that Union girls have competed in the state semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.