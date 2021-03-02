Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
Philadelphia police arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, after a burglary happened at a...
Two arrested after store break-in
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May
President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
The allegations against Palazzo surfaced in February 2020 when Carl Boyanton, one of the...
Rep. Steven Palazzo accused of 3 ethics violations, according to findings detailed in report
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US