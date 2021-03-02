City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:13 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:30 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 25th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 1:58 PM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Mosby Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:08 PM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:44 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:11 AM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:03 PM on February 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.