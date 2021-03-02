City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2021
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|OTIS WATKINS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|HENRY L MATTHEWS JR
|1958
|1139 OLD HWY 80 W MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|WILLIAM S PILGRIM
|2001
|8364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KEVIN A RANDLE
|1970
|200 23RD ST APT 190 MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JAMES SCOTT
|1974
|2134 A KNOX RD MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TYRONSA D NASH
|1978
|609 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JESSICA DAVIS
|1977
|1724 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TRACY D LOTT
|1962
|8612 CHAPEL RD MERIDIAN,MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|DEGHANDA HOLT
|1977
|324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|EDDIE DAVIS
|1989
|2156 KNOTTS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MICHAEL FRENCH
|1967
|2502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KHAMERON LEFLORE
|1983
|8699 KING RD BAILEY, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:13 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:30 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 25th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:58 PM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Mosby Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:08 PM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:44 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:11 AM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:03 PM on February 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
