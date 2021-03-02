Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2021

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
OTIS WATKINS1990HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
HENRY L MATTHEWS JR19581139 OLD HWY 80 W MERIDIAN, MSDUI
WILLIAM S PILGRIM20018364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KEVIN A RANDLE1970200 23RD ST APT 190 MERIDAIN, MSDUI REFUSAL;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JAMES SCOTT19742134 A KNOX RD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
TYRONSA D NASH1978609 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JESSICA DAVIS19771724 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TRACY D LOTT19628612 CHAPEL RD MERIDIAN,MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DEGHANDA HOLT1977324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
EDDIE DAVIS19892156 KNOTTS RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING;
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MICHAEL FRENCH19672502 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KHAMERON LEFLORE19838699 KING RD BAILEY, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:13 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:30 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 25th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:58 PM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of Mosby Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:08 PM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 11th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:44 AM on February 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:11 AM on February 27, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:03 PM on February 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

