City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2021

Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
DEANTHONY BROWN1983127 LUTHER WALKER RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MERCEDES CLARK19891801 24TH ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
DORIAN SCRUGGS1994HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JARROD L BOYKIN19829864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, ALDUI OTHER;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION;
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:24 AM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:41 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:03 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.
At 10:23 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

