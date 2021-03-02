City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2021
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|DEANTHONY BROWN
|1983
|127 LUTHER WALKER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MERCEDES CLARK
|1989
|1801 24TH ST APT G2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DORIAN SCRUGGS
|1994
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|JARROD L BOYKIN
|1982
|9864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL
|DUI OTHER;
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION;
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:24 AM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:41 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:03 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.
At 10:23 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
