City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:24 AM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 5:41 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:03 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue. Entry was attempted through a window.

At 10:23 PM on March 1, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.