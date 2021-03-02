COVID-19 in Alabama: 487 new confirmed cases Tuesday, statewide hospitalizations continue to decline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 487 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There have been 387,420 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 107,001 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,840 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 45,648 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 651 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 285,130 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

Find more county-by-county statistics in the dashboard here.

