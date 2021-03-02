COVID-19 in Mississippi: 301 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 301 new cases, 44 new deaths and 64 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 295,295 as of March 1.

So far, 6,724 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,472,673 as of February 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 278,162 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

