Crimenet 03_01_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Anthony Brown.

Brown is a 28-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with felony domestic violence.

If you know where Brown is, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

