Advertisement

Crimenet 03_01_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Anthony Brown.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Anthony Brown.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Anthony Brown.

Brown is a 28-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with felony domestic violence.

If you know where Brown is, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
A crowd of supporters made their way to Dumont Plaza to see the painting of a musical legend...
David Ruffin mural unveiled
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021
File image
2 dead, 8 injured after mass shooting inside Claiborne County club
Six arrested by MPD through Project EJECT
Meridian police announce 6 arrests through ‘Project EJECT’

Latest News

Local emergency proclamation approved by Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors
Local emergency proclamation approved by Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors
One person injured in Sunday night shooting
One person injured in Sunday night shooting
Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines
Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines
Newton County School parent upset over handling of disciplinary actions
Newton County School parent upset over handling of disciplinary actions
WTOK’s Coats for Kids campaign lands large number of donations
WTOK’s Coats for Kids campaign lands large number of donations