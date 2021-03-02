Debris removal picks up speed in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leaves, limbs and parts of trees are piling up on the street curbs throughout the city of Meridian. Tuesday, the Council did something that would help get rid of debris more quickly.

They approved a supplemental agreement with WASTE PRO to bring in additional equipment for cleanup.

“We have to spend 60,000 additional dollars to actually let them use three trucks to come around the community for the next four to five weeks to pick up that debris,” Mayor Percy Bland said.

The original timeline for debris removal was eight months. City officials said that would have caused other problems and become an eyesore for residents.

“The debris will have interference with our normal seasonal right-of-way maintenance and activities. Also, when we get into the summer months there is a potential for insect infestation or fire hazard,” Public Works Director Hugh Smith said.

Smith said the new agreement is costing the city between $50,000 and $60,000. That estimate is based on $200 per truck load of debris. Smith estimated around 10,000 cubic yards of debris will need to be removed from Meridian streets.

“That could go up because we know there’s still stuff hanging in people’s backyards that might not have made it to the street or right of way,” Smith said.

“We are encouraging those residents to get those limbs and debris out to the curbside as soon as possible,” Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said.

The Meridian City Council also approved an emergency declaration at Tuesday’s council meeting. This would allow the city the ability to apply for compensation if it meets a certain threshold of damage.

“We are well under 100 homes that were affected or had minor damage. At last check we were around 50 or so,” Stephens said.

If your home was damaged and has not been assessed by the city, then you need to call them.

If you have damage or have debris that you need removed, you are asked to contact 601-484-6890

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.