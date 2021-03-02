Food giveaways taking place Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food distributions are returning to Lauderdale and Kemper Counties Wednesday.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said the last one had to be canceled due to weather problems. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m. at the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office (330 Stennis Industrial Park Road in DeKalb). Sheriff Moore encourages people to line up early.

“We have volunteers throughout the county that’s going to come out and help us, as well as organizations here in the county and we’re looking forward to it coming together and doing something good for the community,” said Sheriff Moore.

The distribution will end once all boxes are given away.

“So now we’ve got everything up and running, we will hope that the people will come out and take advantage of this good opportunity,” said Sheriff Moore.

The Lauderdale County food distribution will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ag Center (1022 Hwy 19 South in Meridian), but you are encouraged to line up earlier.

