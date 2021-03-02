LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is in support of Governor Tate Reeves’ decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said this is a step in the right direction and will help to provide Mississippians some sense of normalcy.

However, Barrett said this is not the time for folks to let their guard down.

“I also want to push out that just because we have the mandate lifted for masks, it doesn’t mean that we need to get completely back to normalcy. We still want to maintain distance and maintain safe space between us, but I think we’re moving in the right direction by taking the mandate for the mask down is making everybody feel a little bit more comfortable,” said Barrett.

LEMA said Lauderdale county is currently performing anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 vaccinations per week and that the average number of cases per day is dropping significantly.

