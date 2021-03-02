Advertisement

LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, unseen, answer a question during the governor's COVID-19 briefing for reporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is in support of Governor Tate Reeves’ decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

LEMA Director Odie Barrett said this is a step in the right direction and will help to provide Mississippians some sense of normalcy.

However, Barrett said this is not the time for folks to let their guard down.

“I also want to push out that just because we have the mandate lifted for masks, it doesn’t mean that we need to get completely back to normalcy. We still want to maintain distance and maintain safe space between us, but I think we’re moving in the right direction by taking the mandate for the mask down is making everybody feel a little bit more comfortable,” said Barrett.

LEMA said Lauderdale county is currently performing anywhere from 3,000 to 3,500 vaccinations per week and that the average number of cases per day is dropping significantly.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
Philadelphia police arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, after a burglary happened at a...
Two arrested after store break-in
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 487 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 487 new confirmed cases Tuesday, statewide hospitalizations continue to decline
The allegations against Palazzo surfaced in February 2020 when Carl Boyanton, one of the...
Rep. Steven Palazzo accused of 3 ethics violations, according to findings detailed in report
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 301 new cases, 44 new deaths and 64...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 301 new cases reported Tuesday
Fallen trees
Debris removal picks up speed in Meridian