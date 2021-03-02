Live 2A State semifinals: 4th Newton Lady Tigers 29 New Site Lady Royals 52

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Newton Lady Tigers are facing off against the New Site Lady Royals in the 2A state semifinals. We will have quarter by quarter updates:

1st

Newton 7 New Site 15

Newton is losing the rebound battle big giving the Lady Royals second-chance shots.

2nd

Newton 16 New Site 27

Newton hanging in the strong, they fix their rebounding problem but New Site is hot from three.

3rd

Newton 27 New Site 48

New Site showing tough defense and stay hot from three. They extend their lead in the 3rd quarter.

