MHSAA 2A Semifinals: Newton boys dominate Calhoun City, 77-42

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - When Newton boys basketball took the court for their final four matchup against Calhoun City, the Tigers were alive with energy.

Early energy can sometimes fizzle out, but that was not the case for Newton.

In the first quarter, the Tigers surged ahead to an 11-2 lead after draining shots left and right from beyond the arc. While Calhoun City did come back to trail by one at the end of the first frame, the second quarter would set the tone for the remainder of the matchup.

Newton outscored Calhoun City 23-7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 36-18 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Tigers would continue to pull away from the Wildcats. At the end of the third quarter, Newton led 61-30 due to athletic play from the Tigers on both ends of the court.

A dominant performance from start to finish by Newton would give them a 77-42 victory over Calhoun City and send them to the MHSAA 2A State Championship.

The Tigers will now face Coahoma on Friday with tip-off set for 3:00 pm.

