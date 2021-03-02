Advertisement

Mississippi PSC issues $280,000 no-call fine

The Mississippi PSC said Arrowbridge Holdings violated the state’s ban on unwanted telemarketing.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that it has imposed civil penalties of $280,000 against Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC for 32 violations of the state’s No-Call law.

The company was accused of making unauthorized telephone solicitations and failing to register with the PSC as a telephone solicitor. The PSC said a majority of the company’s calls were related to vacations, timeshares and auto warranties.

“Today, we voted 3-0 to impose the penalty against Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC, which is based in Kissimmee, Florida,” said Commissioner Brent Bailey. “The Commission and the Attorney General’s Office work these cases in a joint effort to take action against companies and telemarketers that ignore the Mississippi registry. We will continue to hold these companies accountable should they continue to illegally harass Mississippians at their homes or businesses.”

After the defendant failed to answer, an entry of default in the PSC’s favor was granted. The commission’s penalty is a civil fine, not a criminal action.
Mississippi maintains a “No-Call List” as part of the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act of 2003. The law prohibits those attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling telephone numbers that appear on the list.

Mississippians who want to add their home telephone or mobile numbers to the list may call 1-800-356-6430 or go online at www.psc.ms.gov/NoCall/home.

