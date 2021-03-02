Services for Ms. Henry Earl “Maw” Walters will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. J.R. Eaton and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:00-10:00 am prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Ms. Henry Earl “Maw” Walters, age: 72, of House passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Survivors:

Husband: Joe Albert Walters of House

Son: Tommy Joe Walters (Tyna) of House

2 Daughters: Tammy Earl Douglas of Union

Rita Kay Walters of Ellisville

1 Brother: Michael McCoy of Fairbanks, AK

5 Grandchildren: Jodie Roberts (MJ) of House

Nikki Fender (Kraig) of Clinton, UT

Matthew Douglas of House

Katie Williamson (DJ) of Union

Nathan Douglas of Union

4 Great- Grandchildren: Shelby Roberts of House

Aiden, Xavier & Zander Williamson of Union

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews

Pallbearers: Ray Coats, Raymond Weathers, Dale Sessums, Jim Blackburn, Francelle Pareja, Jimmy Rigdon and Zack Pedersen

“Maw” worked at the Midland Shirt Factory for many years until it closed. She eventually retired from the Union School District, where she was known and loved as “Maw” by the many people she served in the cafeteria.

Milling Funeral Home of Union

601-774-5779