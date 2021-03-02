Newton County School parent upset at handling of disciplinary actions

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Last summer, we told you about a Newton County School parent that filed a Title IX complaint against the district for mistreating his daughter.

Carl McNeil said his daughter was kicked off the cheer team and was forced to go to an alternative school following an alleged policy violation.

McNeil alleged other students were still allowed to participate in sports, even though they were attending the alternative school.

McNeil showed us a letter from the school board attorney stating that alternative school students, including his daughter, had been forgiven and students were allowed to return to Newton County High School.

The letter states that the decision was made prior to the start of the school year, but McNeil said no one was notified of the change.

“I talked to a few kids who are in the alternative school and they didn’t know it. Nobody knew it. Nobody knew that they had forgiven alternative school,” McNeil said.

McNeil said the National Office of Civil Rights are still investigating his complaints. We reached out to the school board attorney numerous times, but our calls were not answered and the voicemail box was full.

Title IX states that no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

