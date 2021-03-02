Advertisement

Next steps taken on Lauderdale County Government Complex

Future Public Safety Building
Future Public Safety Building(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors has taken new steps in the completion of the government complex project.

At its meeting on Monday, the Board approved the advertisement of bids for the new Public Safety Building, which will be located in the old Winn-Dixie building. The new building will house the sheriff’s department, E-911, volunteer fire, emergency management, and drug testing.

“[Previously] we opened up bids on a part of the building, removing some asbestos and demolition inside that building, and now this part is finishing it out, so we’ll open those bids up next month,” said Kyle Rutledge, the District 5 supervisor.

The estimated cost of the entire project is around $47 million.

