Teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As of Monday, teachers in Mississippi are among groups eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and many are taking advantage of it. Teachers are potentially exposed to hundreds of students every day.

We spoke with a local teacher who encourages other educators to get the vaccine.

“I think that teachers are some of the main ones that could possibly spread or stop the spread of the virus. I think it is better to get the vaccine and possibly get the virus than not trying anything,” said Southeast Elementary teacher, Savanna Mayfield.

Mayfield said she hopes this vaccine will be the lid that contains this virus.

