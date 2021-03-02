Tuesday is cold and wet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! Our Tuesday is off to a rainy start, and we look to see periods of rain throughout the day. The heaviest of the rain will fall during the morning hours between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Keep that rain gear handy and use extra caution on the roads as those are expected to be slippery due to all the rainfall. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s throughout the day, although some of us will top out in the low-50s. It will be breezy today with winds from the northeast at 8-12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Showers will be possible before midnight tonight, but we’ll finally start to dry out by early Wednesday morning. Our Wednesday will be dry and much warmer, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs around 60. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s on Thursday morning, but despite the cold start, abundant sunshine will help us warm into the upper-60s by the afternoon.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, but many of us will be dry during this time frame. Just keep that rain gear handy just in case. We’ll dry things out entirely by Sunday and Monday and high temperatures look to return to the low-70s by Monday afternoon.

