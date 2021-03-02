UWA football to host Limestone for first game of 2021 spring season

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (UWA Athletics) - West Alabama will play a home football game this spring after all.

The Tigers will host Limestone University on Saturday, March 6 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in the first of two games scheduled for this spring. UWA is set to play Savannah State on Saturday, March 13 in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peeples Stadium.

As a result of the cancelation of the 2020 fall season due to the pandemic, the Tigers have not played outside competition at Tiger Stadium in 475 days, since a late season victory over Mississippi College in 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring a football game back to Tiger Stadium. It has been a long time since we have been able to line up against an opponent,” UWA head coach Brett Gilliland said. “I am excited for our players to get the opportunity to compete again and for our fans to be able to come watch some Tiger football.

“It will be our first time playing on the new turf and having fans sit on the new stadium seating,” Gilliland said. “From a coaching standpoint it will be great to see where we are as a football team and show us the areas that need the most improving before the Fall.”

Due to COVID 19 restrictions and regulations, attendance will be limited to 2,000 masked and socially distanced football fans. All tickets are FREE, but must be ordered through EventBrite. Fans will need an email address to order their ticket through EventBrite and a QR code needed for admission will be sent to the person who orders the ticket(s).

The main gate at Tiger Stadium and the Visitors Gate will be the only two gates open as UWA Athletics strives to stay in line with COVID protocol. If a fan has ordered more than one ticket on EventBrite and listed just one email for all tickets, that person will be responsible for remaining at the gate until everyone in his/her party is admitted.

This will be the third meeting between West Alabama and Limestone, with the Tigers holding a 2-0 advantage. UWA defeated the Saints, 16-13, in 2018 in Gaffney, South Carolina and then opened the 2019 season with a 35-18 win at Tiger Stadium.

Nuts and bolts of March 6:

FOOTBALL IS BACK

West Alabama vs Limestone University

March 6, 2021, 1 p.m.

Tiger Stadium

Tickets are free but must be obtained through EventBrite

There are no pass lists. All tickets must be obtained through EventBrite

Capacity will be limited to 2,000 mask-wearing and socially distanced football fans

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.