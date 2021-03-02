Advertisement

Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died

Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died at the age of 85.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, a civil rights activist and a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, has died, according to a statement from his daughter.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night.
Shots fired at a Meridian apartment complex
Philadelphia police arrested two people, one of them a juvenile, after a burglary happened at a...
Two arrested after store break-in
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 1, 2021
The Meridian Police Department said one person was shot in both legs outside an apartment...
One person injured in Sunday night shooting
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report March 1, 2021

Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: FBI director testifies to Senate on Capitol riot
Gunmen abducted the 279 girls from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town...
Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed