Big second half by Olive Branch pushes them over Meridian in 6A state semifinals

Meridian girls basketball
Meridian girls basketball(WTOK Sports)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Lady Wildcats were back in Jackson for their second year in a row in the state semifinals but this time facing off against Olive Branch.

The Lady Wildcats played a strong first half going back and forth with the Lady Quistors. Arianna Patton scored 12 points in the first half while Charity Hinton knocked down three three-pointers in the half.

It was a tale of two different halves though, Meridians star forward Debreasha Powe would get in foul trouble and would have sit the whole third quarter. That’s when the Lady Quistors would start imposing their will on the game. With Powe out the Lady Wildcats didn’t have one player over 5′6 in the game and the Lady Quistors made them pay in paint.

The Wildcats would try and make a late push but it would be to late and they fall to Olive Branch 73 to 53.

