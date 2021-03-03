Bland leaves executive order on masks in place

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local executive order requiring masks in public places where social distancing is not possible. That order is in effect until Mar. 31.

Bland is addressing the issue now on Facebook.

Gov. Tate Reeves is lifting his order for the state at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

