Advertisement

Bland leaves executive order on masks in place

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local executive order requiring masks in public places where social distancing is not possible. That order is in effect until Mar. 31.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local executive order requiring masks in public places where social distancing is not possible. That order is in effect until Mar. 31.

Bland is addressing the issue now on Facebook.

Gov. Tate Reeves is lifting his order for the state at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence
Newton County High School
Newton County School parent upset at handling of disciplinary actions

Latest News

Brandon Boston (UK) battles for a loose ball against Ole Miss
Rebels pick up crucial win over Kentucky
7-Day Forecast March 3 - 10
Chilly mornings will lead to pleasant afternoons
The mayor of York appointed Quinton Jones as the new police chief two weeks ago.
York has new police chief
Debris removal picks up speed in Meridian
Debris removal picks up speed in Meridian