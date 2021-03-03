Chilly mornings will lead to pleasant afternoons

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to a chilly start this morning as temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-30s. We’ll start the day with some mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. Any fog should lift by 8 a..m. Clouds will begin to decrease between 9 and 11 o’clock this morning. Afterwards, we look to see plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into a comfortable low-60s. So bring the heavier jackets with you this morning, but also be sure to wear layers because it will be warmer in the afternoon.

We’ll see clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid-30s by sunrise on Thursday. Some spots may drop to either at or just below the freezing mark Thursday morning, especially north of I-20. Take steps to protect any sensitive vegetation tonight just in case. We’ll see a lot of sunshine on Thursday and that will help us warm to near 70 degrees despite the chilly start.

We’ll see the chance of a few showers Friday evening and overnight, but no major concerns are expected at this time. We’ll dry things out for the weekend. Highs will be in the low-60s on Saturday and then the mid-60s on Sunday. Dry conditions and warming temperatures will continue into the next work week. High temperatures on Monday will be around 70 degrees, and then high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

