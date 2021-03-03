City of Meridian Arrest Report March 3, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:33 PM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:32 AM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.