City of Meridian Arrest Report March 3, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
DORIAN SCRUGGS1994HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JACK C DAVIS19919011 EAST PARKWAY N LAUDERDALE, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAM SOWELL198428585 NORA ST MADISON, ALDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KEVIN L BURRIS19961924 34TH AVE B MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
BREANNA K GUTHRIE19944244 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JACOBBION D BROWN1993803 29TH ST APT 1112 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:33 PM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:32 AM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

