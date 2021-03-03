City of Meridian Arrest Report March 3, 2021
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|NAME
|BIRTH MONTH
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|DORIAN SCRUGGS
|1994
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JACK C DAVIS
|1991
|9011 EAST PARKWAY N LAUDERDALE, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WILLIAM SOWELL
|1984
|28585 NORA ST MADISON, AL
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KEVIN L BURRIS
|1996
|1924 34TH AVE B MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|BREANNA K GUTHRIE
|1994
|4244 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JACOBBION D BROWN
|1993
|803 29TH ST APT 1112 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 3, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:33 PM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:32 AM on March 2, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.
