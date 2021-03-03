COVID cases on a dramatic decline in nursing homes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

New date released this week show that nursing homes across the United States have recently seen an 82 percent decline in COVID cases, an indication that the vaccines are working. According to a report by the American Health Care Association, nursing homes have seen the lowest number of new COVID cases since May of 2020.

That declining trend also appears to be true locally as area nursing facilities no longer have to report their numbers to LEMA as long as the number of cases continue to be at a low level.

”We’ve done the training and the protocols.,” said Angela Barnett, Director of Nursing at Bedford Care Center of Marion. “Really and truly, and this is my opinion. I boil it down to God’s grace and God’s mercy and his blessings. We love our resident family members and we’re missing them and they’re missing us and I hope eventually we can get back to where we can see the families and the families can come in and see their loved ones.”

Tuesday, March 2nd marked the one year anniversary of nursing homes being closed to visitors in many states, including Mississippi.

