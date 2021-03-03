Advertisement

COVID cases on a dramatic decline in nursing homes

COVID cases declining in nursing homes
COVID cases declining in nursing homes(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

New date released this week show that nursing homes across the United States have recently seen an 82 percent decline in COVID cases, an indication that the vaccines are working. According to a report by the American Health Care Association, nursing homes have seen the lowest number of new COVID cases since May of 2020.

That declining trend also appears to be true locally as area nursing facilities no longer have to report their numbers to LEMA as long as the number of cases continue to be at a low level.

”We’ve done the training and the protocols.,” said Angela Barnett, Director of Nursing at Bedford Care Center of Marion. “Really and truly, and this is my opinion. I boil it down to God’s grace and God’s mercy and his blessings. We love our resident family members and we’re missing them and they’re missing us and I hope eventually we can get back to where we can see the families and the families can come in and see their loved ones.”

Tuesday, March 2nd marked the one year anniversary of nursing homes being closed to visitors in many states, including Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving in place a local...
Bland leaves executive order on masks in place
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence

Latest News

Mayor Percy Bland and Central Commissioner Willie Simmons announce infrastructure upgrades to...
Major infrastructure project announced in Meridian
Mississippi State University announced Wednesday it will maintain COVID-19 safety protocols...
MSU to maintain COVID protocols for current semester
Watch the MHSAA Basketball Championships on MyTOK2 Mar. 4-6.
MHSAA Basketball Championships coming to MyTOK2
Georgia women's basketball
Meridian’s Joni Crenshaw Taylor up for a prestigious national coaching honor