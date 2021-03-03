Kemper County Lady Wildcats fall to Belmont in 3A state semifinals

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Lady Wildcats lose to the Belmont Lady Cardinals in the 3A state semifinals 29 to 61.

The Lady Wildcats came out tough and hung in the game early by attacking the basket and getting the Lady Cardinals in foul trouble. In the second quarter though Macie Walker of the Cardinals would take over the game and the Wildcats never had an answer for her. She finished the game with 31 points.

In the 2nd half, the Wildcats would go cold from the floor only scoring 5 points in the third quarter.

Sha’daria Darden would score 10 points while Zariyah Moss chipped in 9 points.

1st

Kemper County 9 Belmont 12

The first was back-forth. Belmont is lighting it up from three but the Lady Wildcats are attacking the basket and getting it to the rim.

2nd

Kemper County 14 Belmont 29

In the 2nd, the turnover bug hits the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Cardinals make them pay by making it rain threes from the Mississippi Coliseum. Macie Walker of Belmont is unstoppable right now knocking down three-pointers and taking it to the basket.

3rd

Kemper County 19 Belmont 44

The Lady Wildcats struggling from the field in third only scoring five points in the entire quarter. Belmont starts to impose its will on the game. Walker continues to be a big problem for the Lady Wildcats.

Final

Kemper County 29 Belmont 61

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.