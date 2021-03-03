Advertisement

Kemper County Lady Wildcats fall to Belmont in 3A state semifinals

The Wildcats in Jackson facing Belmont in 3A state semifinals
The Wildcats in Jackson facing Belmont in 3A state semifinals(travis pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Lady Wildcats lose to the Belmont Lady Cardinals in the 3A state semifinals 29 to 61.

The Lady Wildcats came out tough and hung in the game early by attacking the basket and getting the Lady Cardinals in foul trouble. In the second quarter though Macie Walker of the Cardinals would take over the game and the Wildcats never had an answer for her. She finished the game with 31 points.

In the 2nd half, the Wildcats would go cold from the floor only scoring 5 points in the third quarter.

Sha’daria Darden would score 10 points while Zariyah Moss chipped in 9 points.

1st

Kemper County 9 Belmont 12

The first was back-forth. Belmont is lighting it up from three but the Lady Wildcats are attacking the basket and getting it to the rim.

2nd

Kemper County 14 Belmont 29

In the 2nd, the turnover bug hits the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Cardinals make them pay by making it rain threes from the Mississippi Coliseum. Macie Walker of Belmont is unstoppable right now knocking down three-pointers and taking it to the basket.

3rd

Kemper County 19 Belmont 44

The Lady Wildcats struggling from the field in third only scoring five points in the entire quarter. Belmont starts to impose its will on the game. Walker continues to be a big problem for the Lady Wildcats.

Final

Kemper County 29 Belmont 61

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves lifts mask mandate in new executive order
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 2, 2021
Newton County High School
Newton County School parent upset at handling of disciplinary actions
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health...
LEMA supports mask mandate being lifted, encourages diligence

Latest News

Brandon Boston (UK) battles for a loose ball against Ole Miss
Rebels pick up crucial win over Kentucky
Postgame reaction from Tuesday's MHSAA 2A Semifinals
Postgame reaction from Tuesday's MHSAA 2A Semifinals
Newton boys basketball celebrates after surging to an early first quarter lead
MHSAA 2A Semifinals: Newton boys dominate Calhoun City, 77-42
This is the Lady Yellowjackets first trip to the state semifinals since the 1992-93 season
MHSAA 2A Semifinals: Calhoun City girls edge Union