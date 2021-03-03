Loose Caboose Festival back on in Newton!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Newton Chamber of Commerce announced some exciting news Wednesday! The Loose Caboose Festival WILL be held in downtown Newton this April.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the popular festival last year.

The Loose Caboose Festival will be held Saturday, April 10th from 9 until four o’clock. The festival is one of the largest in East Mississippi. As many as 140 vendors participate in any given year.

A new attraction will certainly excite young visitors! There are plans to build a Dinosaur Exhibit in the Kid’s Zone.

Organizers say the festival will be safe for visitors. Hand sanitizing and washing stations will be located throughout the festival. The City of Newton currently has a mask mandate in place.

Festival organizers need vendors. Call the Newton Chamber of Commerce at 601-683-2201 for information.

This will be the 18th year the Chamber has hosted Loose Caboose.

