MHSAA 3A Semifinals: Booneville boys roll past Kemper County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats were back in the ‘Final Four’ for the first time since their 2016 title run. The Cats looked to punch their ticket to Saturday’s MHSAA 3A State Championship with a win over the Booneville Blue Devils.

1st Quarter:

Kemper County trailed 10-5 through one period of play. Booneville started out hot, going on a 6-0 run. The Wildcats were outrebounded by the Blue Devils and struggled with getting shots to fall.

2nd Quarter:

The Wildcats found themselves in a 21-8 deficit after netting only three points in the second period. The three points came off a layup from James Granger and free throw. The Blue Devils tacked on 11 more points thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Josh Dukes and work in the paint from Billy Johnson.

3rd Quarter:

Kemper County’s scoring struggles continued into the second half as they trailed Booneville 35-16. The Wildcats netted only five points in the period until Jamar Grace sank a 3-pointer with under 15 seconds left. Booneville continued to be aggressive on offense, attacking the paint while also relying on Dukes to continue shooting from the perimeter.

4th Quarter:

The Wildcats added 11 more points in the final frame, but it wouldn’t be enough to dig themselves out of an already large hole. Booneville won 53-27 to advance on to the MHSAA 3A State Championship.

