MHSAA 5A semifinals: Neshoba Central falls to Laurel despite late surge

The Lady Rockets entered the semifinals with a 22-5 overall record
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central girls were able to get over the hump of falling in the quarterfinals of the playoffs to take a trip to the Big House this year.

The Lady Rockets entered the contest with an impressive 22-5 record on the season, but had a big challenge on their hands. They were facing a Laurel team hungry to make its first ever appearance in the girls title game.

After one period of play, the Lady Golden Tornadoes had a 19-15 advantage over Neshoba Central. They would extend that lead to 28-20 midway through the quarter until the Lady Rockets entered the launch pad for takeoff. They went on a 9-2 run to close the period and tie the game up 31-31 at halftime.

Laurel would come out of the locker room ready to take back control. The Lady Tornadoes went on two runs in the third period, which included a 7-0 run towards the end to take a 53-38 lead heading into the final frame.

The Lady Rockets entered the fourth period proving they weren’t down and out yet. A 12-0 run would cut Laurel’s lead down to 53-50. While Neshoba Central was within striking distance, Laurel kept its composure to go on a 12-2 run and win the contest 65-52.

Hama’ya Fielder ended the night with a team-high 15 points for Neshoba Central.

