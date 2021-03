MHSAA Basketball Championships coming to MyTOK2

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Watch the MHSAA Basketball Championships on MyTOK2, with games set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Watch MyTOK 2 over the air at 11.2 and on Comcast Channel 2. It is not on Dish TV or Direct TV.

Here’s the schedule for games:

THURSDAY, MARCH 4 1:00 PM Class 1A Girls 3:00 PM Class 1A Boys 5:00 PM Class 4A Girls - Choctaw Central vs. Pontotoc 7:00 PM Class 4A Boys

FRIDAY, MARCH 5 1:00 PM Class 2A Girls 3:00 PM Class 2A Boys - Newton vs. Coahoma County 5:00 PM Class 5A Girls 7:00 PM Class 5A Boys

SATURDAY, MARCH 6 1:00 PM Class 3A Girls 3:00 PM Class 3A Boys 5:00 PM Class 6A Girls 7:00 PM Class 6A Boys

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.